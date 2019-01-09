A night at the opera

Sunday night is Opera Night at La Soffitta Restaurant in Vineyard Haven. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 13, and continuing every week through the spring, La Soffitta will present live opera during dinner. Soprano Jenny Friedman, and baritone David Behnke will perform a varying selection of arias and duets from well-known operas, accompanied by Molly Sturges on the keyboard. Music begins at 6 pm and continues throughout the evening. Enjoy the Vineyard’s finest Italian cuisine while listening to some of the world’s greatest music.