Community suppers commence

Local churches and religious groups are brightening these darker days by providing free meals across all corners of the Island every night of the week. On Thursday, Jan. 3, community suppers commenced, and we’ve rounded up the schedule. Grab a seat, make a friend, and stay warm and well-fed this winter. All are welcome.

Mondays at 5:30 pm: St. Andrew’s Parish House, 51 Winter St., Edgartown. (Sponsored by UMCMV.) Suppers run through the end of March. Call 508-627-5330 for more information.

Tuesdays at 5:30 pm: Chilmark Community Church, 9 Menemsha Crossroad, Chilmark. Runs through March 5. Call 508-645-3100 for more information.

Wednesdays at 5:30 pm: First Congregational Church of West Tisbury, 1051 State Rd., West Tisbury. Runs through April. Call 508-693-2842 for more information.

Thursdays at 5 pm: St. Augustine’s Church Hall, 56 Franklin St., Vineyard Haven. Runs through April 11. Call 860-992-7012 for more information.

Every third Thursday of the month, the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center will sponsor meals at this site. Dates are Jan. 17, Feb. 21, and March 21. For more information, call Carole Early at 202-550-0820.

Fridays at 5 pm: Grace Episcopal Church, Corner of William and Spring Streets, Vineyard Haven. Runs through March. Call 508-693-0332 for more information.

Saturdays at 5:30 pm: United Methodist Church Parish House, 40 Trinity Park, Oak Bluffs. Runs through March. Call 508-693-4424 for more information.

Sundays at 12:30 pm: Federated Church Parish House, 45 South Summer St., Edgartown. Runs through March. Call 508-627-4421.

If it’s snowing and roads are closed, call the venue to ensure the site is open.