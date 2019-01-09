Composting talk at West Tisbury library

On Sunday, Jan. 27, at 3:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will present a “how-to” event about composting, with special guest speakers from Island Grown Initiative and Morning Glory Farm. According to a press release, IGI’s Tim Connelly, Sophie Abrams, and Aaron Lowe will discuss an “easy to do at home” worm farm, and will bring people up-to-date on the community garden’s large-scale composting project. Guests from the Morning Glory team will discuss how you can bring compost to the farm.

Attendees at this event will be entered into a drawing for a stainless steel charcoal-lidded composting bucket for the home kitchen, or the makings of a home worm farm (tub and instructions).

This event is free, open to the public, and organized by the Green Team at the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury. The Green Team will be offering a series of environmental programs at the library throughout the winter and spring.