Death Café at the West Tisbury library

On Sunday, Jan. 20, from 2 to 4 pm, all are welcome at the West Tisbury library for a Death Café, hosted by Heather Massey, facilitator and co-founder of Massachusetts’ first Death Café. According to a press release, this gathering will provide a comfortable atmosphere in which to share a respectful, thought-provoking, and life-affirming conversation on the topics of death, dying, and bereavement. This event is free and open to the public, and cake will be served.

Death Café is an international movement started in Europe to encourage people to talk about the taboo subject of death. The concept originated with Swiss sociologist Bernard Crettaz, who held “Cafe Mortel” events in Switzerland (and later in France) beginning in 2004. At these events, people came together in a relaxed, confidential, and safe setting to discuss death. The idea was taken to the U.K. by John Underwood, and has since expanded into the U.S. and other countries around the world. The objective is to increase awareness with a view to lessening the fear of death while enhancing life. A Death Café is a group-directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives, or themes, nor affiliated religious organization. It is a discussion group rather than a grief support or counseling session. For more information, visit deathcafe.com.

On Sunday, Jan. 20, from 2 to 4 pm, all are welcome at the West Tisbury library for a Death Café, hosted by Heather Massey, facilitator and co-founder of Massachusetts’ first Death Café. According to a press release, this gathering will provide a comfortable atmosphere in which to share a respectful, thought-provoking, and life-affirming conversation on the topics of death, dying, and bereavement. This event is free and open to the public, and cake will be served.

Death Café is an international movement started in Europe to encourage people to talk about the taboo subject of death. The concept originated with Swiss sociologist Bernard Crettaz, who held “Cafe Mortel” events in Switzerland (and later in France) beginning in 2004. At these events, people came together in a relaxed, confidential, and safe setting to discuss death. The idea was taken to the U.K. by John Underwood, and has since expanded into the U.S. and other countries around the world. The objective is to increase awareness with a view to lessening the fear of death while enhancing life. A Death Café is a group-directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives, or themes, nor affiliated religious organization. It is a discussion group rather than a grief support or counseling session. For more information, visit deathcafe.com.