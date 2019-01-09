Deborah Reed

Deborah (McCormick) Reed died on Saturday evening, Jan. 5, 2019, at her home in Edgartown. She was predeceased by her husband, Malcolm W. Reed Jr., in April 2018.

Her memorial service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear at that time.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231, or smiletrain.org or to the Federated Church, P.O. Box 249, Edgartown, MA 02539.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.