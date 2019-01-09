Featherstone reopens for winter

Days may be shorter and nights colder, but Featherstone’s reopening with a lineup of winter classes is bound to cast some creative light on your off-season schedule. On Monday, Jan. 14, the community art center starts its January classes and workshops.

Experienced and novice artists alike can explore ceramics. Drop in to an Open Studio: Tuesdays, 1 to 4 pm, adults only; Wednesdays, 2 to 5 pm, children welcome; Thursdays, 7 to 10 pm, adults only; and Sundays, 4 to 6 pm, adults only. All open studios run through May, and are $7.50 per hour. A bag of clay is $25, and glazing and firing fees apply based on piece size. This is noninstructional, and supervised by Featherstone instructors.

If you are a beginner and want to learn the basics, navigate ceramics with Frank Creney on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Five sessions are held in four-week increments. It’s $35 per session, and attending all four sessions is recommended.

For an intermediate class, try “Throwing Pots” on Mondays, also with Frank Creney, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. The class is for those who can already throw on the wheel, but want to learn new, larger shapes. Fee is $35 per class.

For more ceramics classes and information, visit featherstoneart.org/ceramics.html.

If you’re interested in painting, there’s a class for that too. Still Life is on Thursdays from 11:15 am to 2:30 pm. It’s monitored by Liz Taft, and is a noninstructional class set up to be like plein air. Each week is a new setup, and participants are invited to bring items they wish to paint.

Acrylic Painting with John Holladay is every Saturday in February from 9 am to 12 pm. Landscape Painting with Oils, led by Island artist Alexis Russillo, will also commence this winter — dates and times will be announced soon.

For more information on painting classes, visit featherstoneart.org/painting.html.

There are two drawing classes to choose from for the pen-and-ink type. Tom Maley leads Life Drawing classes on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 11 am. It’s a figure drawing session, $15 per session, open to everyone. No registration is necessary. Classes go through May.

Drawing Bootcamp for Artists has one six-week session that meets Tuesdays 6 to 8 pm starting Jan. 15. It’s led by Steve Engley, and uses the human form to explore what drawing can be and learn what you are capable of as an artist. The class is designed for people who have experience or training in drawing, but brave beginners are welcome. $195 for the six-week session.

For more information on drawing classes, visit featherstoneart.org/drawing.html.

And the last art class offering is jewelry making. Learn beading, metalsmithing, kiln-fired enameling, forging cuff or bangle bracelets, soldering stackable rings, wire-wrapped earrings, and soldering 101 and 102. The sessions are designed from beginner to intermediate. For details, visit featherstoneart.org/jewelry.html.