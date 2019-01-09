Let’s talk about garbage

Are you curious about our waste on the Island, in our country, and throughout the world? According to a press release, on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 3:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will have a presentation and casual discussion with Sakiko Isomichi. Isomichi enjoys discussing, studying, and exploring what makes something garbage, how we treat garbage, and why we treat it the way we do. Isomichi recently visited SEMASS Covanta, which incinerates waste from three Up-Island towns and Edgartown, as well as E.L. Harvey & Son, which sorts the Island’s clean recyclable materials. This event is free and open to the public.

Isomichi is a West Tisbury resident of 10 years. She works on farms, tunes pianos, monitors discussions on religion, and studies the Arabic language. She also studies the world of garbage, and is curious to learn more about our waste, and discover creative ways to use our resources.