Looking for volunteers

To the Editor:

On behalf of our county, the Dukes County commissioners are soliciting applications for the

following appointments:

Dukes County Regional Housing Authority (one seat representing Chilmark and one seat

representing West Tisbury), three-year terms each; Personnel Board (at-large member), three-year term; Airport Commission (two seats), three-year terms each; Emergency Management Director, one-year term; Associate Commissioner for Disabled, one-year term; Associate Commissioner for Homeless, one-year term; Associate Commissioner for Youth, one-year term; Representative to the Cape Light Compact, three-year term; Representative to the Cape and Vineyard Electric Cooperative, two-year term; Dukes County Health Council (two seats representing consumers, six seats representing public officials; four seats representing community health organizations, and three seats representing practitioners and professionals), two-year terms each.

We sincerely hope that many will think about a way to serve our community by going to dukescounty.org, clicking “Volunteer Opportunities,” filling out the short application, and

returning it via email or mail to county manager Martina Thornton using the addresses on the application. The deadline to apply is Feb. 1. Please let Ms. Thornton know if you have any questions at 508-696-3840, and again, we strongly encourage everyone to consider these critical positions within our county government. We do better when we work together.

Gretchen Tucker Underwood, chairperson

Dukes County Commission