On Saturday, Jan. 12, at 2 pm, the Yard presents a performance by dancer, choreographer, and dance instructor Amirah Sackett, “Love Embraces All.” Sackett is a Muslim dancer who uses hip-hop to inspire and educate her audience. She shows people the power of Muslim women through her performances, often dressed in an abaya (long, black dress) and niqab (face veil). Her dancing and choreography are a collision of culture and genre. Admission is $25 per person.