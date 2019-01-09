MVRHS girls hoopsters stop Crusaders

The Vineyarders put an end to a three-game losing streak with a 44-33 win over the Cape Tech Crusaders on Tuesday afternoon in Harwich. MV started off the game on a 16-0 run and used a pressure defense to hold the Crusaders scoreless in the first quarter en route to the Cape and Islands League win.

“We tried something different on defense and added a full court press, which led to several turnovers and led to easy shots and fast-break opportunities,” Vineyard Coach Sterling Bishop said.

Kylie Estrella led the Vineyarders (3-4 overall, 3-2 C & I) with 17 points and Riley Yuhas scored 11. Sasha Lakis dominated on the defense end with 13 rebounds and 11 blocks and added six points for good measure.

Last Friday at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center, The Vineyarders led by three at halftime against St. John Paul II but the Lions put the clamps on the visitors with a tenacious press in the second half and roared back for a 37-22 win. Riley Yuhas (two three-pointers) and Kylie Estrella finished with seven points apiece.

The Vineyarders host the Nantucket Whalers on Saturday. The jayvee game starts at 12:30 pm, followed by the varsity game at 2 pm.