Poet’s Corner: Steve’s Cars

By Linda Bergeron Freedman
Under the hood there sits a thinker
Only to fix the wires and tinker
Which car will I do today he said
With a smile he starts to plan in his head
Is it blue, or red or is it brown
The question creates a mighty frown
I want them all to be done tonite
If wishes come true oh what a delight
The wheels are turning in his head
VW or Mustang or Karmann Ghia he said
They’re fun to fix and drive away
To cruise up-island on a beautiful day
The smiles you get from other cars
Is much more fun than sitting in bars
I want to help you with your fixing
Not in the kitchen baking and mixing
I enjoy the oil, smell and the gas
Plus hanging with you is such a blast
The cars in my future and in my past
Are all stored upstairs the memories to last
The tools and the wires and the plugs
Keep the coffee filled in our mugs
With Marley the dog by our side
Secretly hoping soon for a ride
Born and raised here, Linda Bergeron Freedman works as special aide at the Center for Living’s Supportive Day Program. She loves her job there.