REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: December 31, 2018 to January 4, 2019

Edgartown

Dec. 31, Martha’s Vineyard Saving Bank, Personal Representative under the Will of Louise M. Bernard, a/k/a Louise May Bernard, sold 3 Bernard Way to James Masselli and Valerie Stoyer for $380,000.

Jan. 4, Tighe and Lorie Mathieu sold 2 Katama Dr. to Voljislav S. Andjelkovic and Jennifer Wooton Andjelkovic for $1,225,000.

Oak Bluffs

Jan. 4, Michael Frank Design LLC sold 12 Isaac Ave. to Gena and Mason Ashe for $845,000.

Jan. 4, Lisa M. and Steven A. Scannell sold 76 Manchester Ave. to Allyson E. and Rizwan A. Malik for $575,000.

West Tisbury

Dec. 31, Barry J. and Jean M. Richmond, as Personal Representatives of the estate of Charles A. Richmond, sold 660 and 642 Old County Rd. and 51 Elias Lane to Barry J. Richmond for $50,000.

Jan. 1, Edward D. Raposa, trustee of the Edward D. Raposa Living Trust, sold 19 Kaitlyn Farm Way to Carter Hakala and Jacqueline Foster for $600,000.