Second Sunday Jazz with the John Alaimo Trio

On Sunday, Jan. 13, at 3:30 pm, the public is invited to a live jazz concert at the West Tisbury library with the John Alaimo Trio.The performance features John Alaimo on piano, Michael Tinus on bass, and Tauras Biskis on drums. This event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

This event is part of a series organized by Island jazz musician Eric Johnson on the second Sunday of each month through April 2019 at the West Tisbury library. Refreshments will be served. Thank you to the Friends of the West Tisbury Library and the West Tisbury Library Foundation for their generous support of music programming.