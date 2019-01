The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, January 9. Winds of between 15 mph and 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are forecast. Ferry service may be affected during this time, according to an alert from the SSA.

The Steamship Authority advises travelers to check the SSA’s site for updates on boat cancellations.

To change or cancel a reservation, call 508-477-8600. Current Conditions may be viewed at steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status.