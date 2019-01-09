Vineyarders overpower Cape Tech in boys hoops

1 of 5

The MVRHS boys basketball team picked up another Cape and Islands League win Tuesday afternoon at the Sancy in Oak Bluffs, overwhelming the Cape Tech Crusaders, 75-36.

The Vineyarders (4-3 overall, 3-2 C & I) played suffocating defense and got excellent production from the bench, with Solon Oliver scoring 21 points to finish as the high scorer and Owen Porterfield adding 13.

“We came out, I think, with the energy we needed,” Vineyard Coach Mike Joyce said. “We didn’t take it lightly, and played a good game. It was a good chance to get a lot of people in so they could get some game experience. I think the kids did a good job, kept their composure, kept it together the whole time. The starters really supported the bench guys when they got in.”

At the outset, the game was physical to a fault, with bodies flying in all directions, especially in the paint, where the action looked more like a rugby match than a basketball game. As the first quarter wore on, the Vineyarders smoothed out the rough edges, and led 15-4 heading into the second.

MV outscored Tech 26-10 in the second period. The Vineyarders pounded the defensive glass relentlessly, and seemed to get a hand on every loose ball, forcing a passel of turnovers and steals, which were converted into fast-break buckets at the other end. Offensively, the Vineyarders got sharper as the game wore on, especially from the outside, where they sank a dozen three-pointers. Solon Oliver had five of them, including a first-half buzzer-beater, Owen Porterfield drained four more, Aiden Rogers had a pair, and Rammon Dos Santos chipped in another.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Vineyard JV boys also took down the Crusaders, 61-31, improving to 5-2 on the season. Josh Billings led the way with 21 points, and Adam Knight added 10 more.

In last Friday’s varsity contest, the Vineyarders broke open a close game with a 21-9 edge in the fourth quarter and defeated the visiting St. John Paul II Lions, 68-52.

Dylan Dyke had a strong game at both ends of the court, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds, while Mike Trusty scored 18 points and sank four treys. Rammon Dos Santos also shot in double figures with 12 points, and grabbed nine boards. Matt Morris pounded the glass for six rebounds and chipped in five points.

Coming up next, the Vineyarders travel to Nantucket on Saturday for the first of two league showdowns with the Whalers. The JV game starts at 11:30 am and the varsity contest tips off at 1 pm.