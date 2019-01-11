Vineyarders swim to victory over Bishop Connolly

The MVRHS swim team swept its third straight dual meet by defeating Bishop Connolly of Fall River on Wednesday at the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard. The girls won 88-47 to remain undefeated at 4-0, matching their win total from last season, and the boys beat the Cougars 78-61, improving to 3-1.

Youth served the Vineyarders well on this day. All five individual winners were freshmen or younger. Eighth-grader Annabelle Brothers won the 100 freestyle (1:04.73) and 100 backstroke (1:11.69), Oliver Dorr won the 100 butterfly (1:06.47) and the 100 back (1:10.45) and Ruairi Mullin was another two-event winner, placing first in the 100 (57.86) and 200 (2:09.79) freestyles. Delilah Hammarlund took the 100 breaststroke (1:32) and eighth-grader Jack Crawford won the 100 breast on the boys side with a time of 1:23.31, beating his previous best by four seconds.

The Vineyard girls swept the relays with Olympia Hall, Delilah Hammarlund, Gabby Carr and Eleanor Hyland winning the 200 individual medley (2:16.06); Brothers, Hyland, Carr and Jasselle Wildanger taking first in the 200 free (2:00.28); and Carr, Hyland, Wildanger and Brothers finishing first in the 400 free (4:17.32). Ruairi Mullin, Nicholas Lytle, Christian Flanders and Oliver Dorr won the 400 free relay for the boys in 4:14.42.

Jasselle Wildanger earned a pair of personal bests by swimming to second place in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

The Vineyarders travel to Barnstable on Friday night and host Nauset on Saturday at 11 am.