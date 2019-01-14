Richard J. Andrade Sr., 93, of Vineyard Haven died on Sunday morning, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

He was predeceased by his wife, Martha Fay (Brennan) Andrade, and his son, Richard J. Andrade. Jr., and daughter, Terry Ann Andrade.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, Jan. 19, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, and a graveside service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, State Road, Vineyard Haven at 11 am, officiated by Fr. Michael Nagle. A reception will be held at the American Legion Hall in Vineyard Haven; please bring a dish to share.

Donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the American Legion Post 257, P.O. Box 257, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Visit ccgfuernalhome.com for online guestbook and information. A complete obituary will follow in another edition of this paper.