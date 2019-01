Rabbi Caryn Broitman will lead a Shabbat service at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center on Friday, Jan. 18, to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel. Heschel was friends with King and worked closely with him during the civil rights movement. The service starts at 5:30 pm and ends at 7:30 pm, and will feature Mariama White-Hammond of the Boston Bethel AME Church.