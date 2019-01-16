Indoor Track tops ‘Cats, impresses at Dartmouth

The Vineyarders won their final Eastern Athletic Conference dual meet of the season over the West Bridgewater Wildcats, Tuesday at Wheaton College in Norton. The boys rolled, 77-23, and the girls won, 56-44. The boys are 5-1 on the season, and the girls, 6-1.

Dash Christy won three events and set three school records for the Vineyard boys, leaping 19 feet, 7 inches, in the long jump, to go with times of 8.33 in the 55-meter high hurdles and 38.78 in the 300 meters. Peter Burke (4:42), Isaac Richards (2:48), and Zach Utz (10:52) gave the Vineyarders a sweep in the mile, 1,000 meters and two-mile runs, and Nate Packer won the shot put with a throw of 45 feet, 6.25 inches.

For the girls, Amber Cuthbert qualified for the state divisionals by winning the mile in 5:35 and added a second in the 600 meters (1:52.9). Annabelle Biggs won the 300 (44.83), placed second in the long jump (15 feet, 3 inches), and anchored a win in the 4 x 200 relay (1:58.2) with teammates Tyla Packish, Ciara Hoyt, and Molly Menton. Catherine Cherry won the two mile (12:27) and followed up with a gutsy third in the mile (5:44). Paige Pogue was tops in the shot (28 feet, 7.5 inches).

Last Friday, the Vineyarders competed against athletes from across New England, New York, New Jersey, and Quebec at the 50th annual Dartmouth Relays in Hanover, N.H.

Mackenzie Condon set a school record (8.74) by finishing fifth of 81 in the high hurdles and leaped a personal best 16 feet, 7 inches, to place eighth in the long jump championship division (top 24 athletes). Nate Packer also competed in the championship division and placed 10th in the shot put (46 feet, 4.25 inches).

In other results of note at Dartmouth, Peter Burke (2:06.26), Isaac Richards (2:11.91), and Jonathan Norton (2:18.77) placed 16th, 31st, and 46th in the 800 meters; Richie Barlett took 14th in the unseeded division of the shot put (36 feet), and J.P. Alves ran 32nd in the high hurdles (8.93).

“Mackenzie and Nate placing as well as they did is significant because the talent is wider than you would see just in Massachusetts,” Vineyard Coach Joe Schroeder said. “All the kids we took to Dartmouth did really well considering the level of competition that’s there.”

Also on Friday, at the MSTCA Division 5 relays at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, Paige Pogue, Charlotte Packer, and Caroline Hurley combined the best of their three throws (80 feet, 3.75 inches) to give the Vineyarders a seventh-place finish among a vast field in the shot put.