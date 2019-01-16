Makos make waves in Eastham swim meet

Eight Makos swimmers competed in the SEMSL (South East Massachusetts Swim League, which includes teams from Eastham, Nantucket, and Marshfield) meet in Eastham on Sunday. Six of the swimmers were competing in their first meet, and had a stellar day in the pool.

Michael Calheta, Roland Georges, and Griffin Craig swam in the 8-and-under age group. Michael placed first in each of his four events: the 25 and 50-yard breaststroke, plus the 25 and 50-yard butterfly. Roland placed fourth in both the 50-yard backstroke and freestyle to go with sixth and seventh in the 25 back and free. Griffin placed fifth in the 50 back and free and seventh in the 25 back and free. Grady Stalgren (9 and 10 age group) placed fourth, sixth, and seventh in 100 free, 50 back, and 50 free. Lucy Doyle, the youngest swimmer for the 8-and-under group, placed fourth in 50 back, fifth in 50 free, seventh in 25 back, and 11th in 25 free. Eleonora Duncheva and Story Taylor swam in the 9 and 10 age group. Nora placed 13th in both the 50 and 100 back, and 16th in 50 free, while Story was ninth in the 50 breast and 17th in the 50 free. Sylvia Carroll (11 and 12 age group) earned a pair of fourth-place swims in the 50 free and 50 breast.

The Makos swim next in their home pool at the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday.