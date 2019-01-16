Martha’s Vineyard Bank welcomes small business expert Teri Ferreira-Keyes

Martha’s Vineyard Bank has hired Teri Ferreira-Keyes to lead the bank’s branches in Woods Hole and in Falmouth on Palmer Avenue as manager. According to a press release, Ferreira-Keyes has served small businesses on Cape Cod and Southeastern Massachusetts as a trusted advisor for over four decades. She offers significant expertise and experience in business and commercial banking.

Her success has been built on a foundation of outstanding customer service. “Delivering exceptional customer service is a passion of mine,” Ferreira-Keyes said.

She added, “By conveying a sense of ownership in their success, I have developed long-term trusted relationships with many small business owners. When people trust you, they refer you to others.”

A lifelong resident of Falmouth, Ferreira-Keyes has strong ties in the community. She serves as an ambassador for the Falmouth Chamber of Commerce, a member of the steering committee for Gosnold on Cape Cod, as a director on the Friends of Falmouth Senior Center, and is on the board of directors of Cape Cod Apartments.

“We are thrilled to have Teri join our team,” said Jeanne Ogden, VP of retail banking and residential lending. “Her enthusiasm and commitment to Falmouth’s small business community through her work on the Chamber and her experience in small business banking will be a real asset to the bank.”