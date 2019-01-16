Tisbury: Island volunteers

Heard on Main Street: Experience is something you don’t get until just after you need it.

One of the best things about this Island is the wonderful volunteers we all see every day. They are delivering Meals on Wheels in cold wind and rain. They are holding doors and watching out for those who sometimes need a hand. And they all do it with a happy smile, wishing you the best day ever. Sometimes they are so helpful that it does make the day brighter and brings out smiles all around.

I was worrying about some snowflakes in the air. Then I read about the workers shoveling snow out of the hotel in Austria. The hotel lobby was filled with snow after they got 10 feet of snow and an avalanche broke through the doors. I think I prefer to complain about the rain.

If you want to know what is happening in our world, your library is the place to go. The Vineyard Haven library has started a monthly Public Affairs Discussion Group on the third Thursday of each month from 6 to 8 pm, preparing for the Great Decisions Discussion Series in April and May. Julia Burgess leads the program this Thursday, Jan 17, from 6 to 8 pm, talking about Economic, Budget and Tax Policies vs. Economy-Benefits-Jobs. Some Great Decisions Briefing Books will be available for $25 in mid-January. Pay in advance to reserve a copy with cash or check payable to the Friends.

You can join Will Broussard from the Mount Washington Observatory at 7 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the library. Hear “Tales from the Home of the World’s Worst Weather” to learn about the unique work of weather observers stationed at the mountaintop year-round.

Architect Maryann Thompson has been hired by the Vineyard Haven library to design an addition, a multipurpose meeting room. The Tisbury Vision Committee will meet at the library at 6 pm on Thursday, Jan. 24, to gather your comments. What do you like and dislike about the current space? How would you like the new space to look? The design will be presented this spring. All welcome, refreshments will be served.

Don’t be too happy about the key-access parcel lockers at the Vineyard Haven Post Office. There are 100 parcel lockers for 4,000 boxholders. It should help only if folks leave the key in the lock as they are supposed to when they pick up a package. Of course, if someone is off-Island, it may not be available until summer. I hope it makes the lines shorter. At least we have a year to figure out how to use them before next Christmas.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Chuck Downing. You can also celebrate Ben Franklin’s birthday today: Go fly a kite. On Saturday, wish the best to Patti Linn. Happy birthday on Monday to Cathy Deese and Anne Downing.

Heard on Main Street: M.L.K. said, “Life’s most urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”