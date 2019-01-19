Shelters available if needed

The Dukes County Sheriff’s Office and the Martha’s Vineyard Emergency Management Association would like to make the public aware that the Island Emergency Management directors and critical public safety personnel have met regarding the forecasted storm, according to a press release.

“At this time we anticipate a low impact to the Island,” the release states. “Plans are currently in place for warming shelters as needed over the next 72 hours. Below is information regarding those locations and times they will be available. Please see the attached flyer regarding shelters that will remain open for the duration of the winter season.”