Shelters available if needed

The Dukes County Sheriff’s Office and the Martha’s Vineyard Emergency Management Association would like to make the public aware that the Island Emergency Management directors and critical public safety personnel have met regarding the forecasted storm, according to a press release.
“At this time we anticipate a low impact to the Island,” the release states. “Plans are currently in place for warming shelters as needed over the next 72 hours. Below is information regarding those locations and times they will be available. Please see the attached flyer regarding shelters that will remain open for the duration of the winter season.”
- St Andrew’s Parish will be open Sunday and Tuesday night from 7 pm to 7 am, 51 Winter St, Edgartown
- Good Shepherd Parish will have extended hours on Monday (1/21/19) and Tuesday (1/22/19) from 12 pm to 2 pm. They will remain open longer if needed, 55 School St, Oak Bluffs
- The Federated Church will be open Monday night from 7 pm to 7 am, 45 South Summer St, Edgartown
- Additional centers will be open if deemed necessary. In the event conditions worsen, please check with the local paper, the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, or contact your local police department for more info. In the event of Emergency please dial 911 from any phone.
- To report a power outage please contact Eversource by 1-800-592-2000
- Up to date outage information is available at www.eversource.com under the outages tab. For any down trees, traffic hazards, or non-emergency incidents, you may contact the Regional Emergency Communications Center Non-Emergency number by calling 508-693-1212. For further information regarding specific requests within your town please contact your local Police or Fire Department.