Aquinnah: The best weekend

This past weekend was one of the best I’ve had on the Vineyard in a long time. It’s got to be one of the best I’ve ever had in the off-season. It began with performing with “Shakespeare for the Masses” at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse and culminated with the viewing of a “blood moon” eclipse. In between, on Sunday night, there was one of the most edge-of-your-seat playoff games I have ever seen between the Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs. If you are unaware, the Patriots won with a touchdown in overtime and are now headed to the Super Bowl for the third straight year in a row. Go Pats indeed. Shakespeare for the Masses will return the last weekend in March with another fly-by-the-seat-of-our-pants, fun, and free show.

The Chilmark Preschool will host an information session at the Aquinnah Public Library this Saturday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 4 pm. Director (and Aquinnah resident) Anja May will be present with her co-director to answer questions about the school, its philosophy, and its curriculum. Also, this Saturday at the library, special guest Bruce the Bear will make an appearance at 2 pm. Next Thursday, Jan. 31, public nurse Lila Fischer will host a talk on mindfulness and the mind/body connection at 2 pm. This event is open to all ages.

There will be a free dinner and discussion about Aquinnah’s emergency preparedness on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Town Hall. The talk begins at 5:30 pm and will focus on how we can increase our town’s self-reliance and safety by training townspeople to help one another in case of an emergency. Topics that will be covered include: our town’s emergency preparedness needs, and identifying skills that would help to strengthen preparedness, communication, and responsiveness plans in case of an emergency. Town emergency manager Gary Robinson will share free training opportunities available to strengthen our ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters. Everyone is welcome to this planning meeting. To RSVP or for more information, please contact Aquinnah energy and climate committee member Noli Taylor at nolihoye@gmail.com.

At Pathways this week, the monthly series “News from the Oceans,” which focuses on “what’s being done and who’s doing it,” will continue with a short film night on Friday, Jan. 25. The screenings will be from 7 to 9 pm. Pathways’ Writer’s Series is held every Tuesday night. There will be scheduled writers who will read their work, and if time allows, others can sign up the night of to read. The readings begin at 7 pm. All Pathways events are free, and refreshments are served.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum is going to exhibit a painting titled, “Thomas Mayhew Preaching to the Indians at Gay Head,” c. 1870, by William Allen Wall in the new museum classroom in Vineyard Haven. They are seeking input from Wampanoag tribal members who would be willing to view the painting in person and share their thoughts about it. They will hold two conversation sessions; the first will be at the Aquinnah Town Hall Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 4 pm and the second will be at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum (located at 151 Lagoon Pond Rd. in Vineyard Haven) on Thursday, Jan. 31, from 3 to 5 pm.

ACE MV has new classes starting this week and through January. It’s not too late to enroll. Classes include: Emergency Communication Training Course beginning Jan. 29, a Plant-Based Cooking two-day workshop on Jan. 30 and 31, and Unrestricted Contractors Supervisor License Training beginning on Jan. 31. Go to acemv.org for more information and to enroll.

In honor of Black History Month, the League of Women Voters with the local chapters of the NAACP and the Association for the Study of African American Life will host a talk at the Oak Bluffs library from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday, Feb. 2. Guest speaker Walter Collier, an Oak Bluffs resident, will discuss his book, “Why Racism Persists: An Uncomfortable Truth.” This event is open to everyone, and refreshments will be served.