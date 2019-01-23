Art exhibit and reception featuring Susan Larsen

On Saturday, Feb. 2, from 3:30 to 5 pm, the West Tisbury library will host an art reception to honor the work of Island artist Susan Larsen. According to a press release, this exhibit, titled “Reflections of a Lobsterman’s Wife,” features a series of photographs Larsen captured while lobstering with her husband.

During the summer of 2018, Ms. Larsen took to the water to go lobstering with her husband aboard the boat Summer Dawn. With a copy of Herman Melville’s book “Moby-Dick” in one hand and her iPhone in the other, she documented several of her fishing trips with abstract photographs that married the sky and the sea.

This exhibit will be displayed in the library’s Community Room throughout the month of February. The reception is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.