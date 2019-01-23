Bridge Results

At the Jan. 14, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, eight pairs competed. Finishing in first place overall were Diana Dozier and Gerry Averill, followed by Barbara Besse and Wink Winkelman in second, and Judy Cronig and Dotti Arnold in third.

Seven pairs competed at the Jan. 15, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven. First place went to Joan Perrine and Diana Dozier, followed by Dave Donald and Michel Riel in second, and Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh in third place.

And at the Jan. 17, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, six pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Dave Donald and Rich Colter, followed by Carol Whitmarsh and Barbara Besse in second.