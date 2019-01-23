Bruce the Bear comes to Island libraries

Bruce, the sometimes grumpy but always loving bear from children’s books by Ryan T. Higgins, will make the rounds of Island libraries in the last week of January, the Martha’s Vineyard Library Association announced this week.

The association for several years has rented full-size costumes for story hours, where children have enjoyed books, songs, and posed for pictures with characters ranging from Curious George to Olivia the Pig and Amelia Bedelia.

Bruce’s Vineyard visit will take him to each of the libraries on the following schedule:

On Saturday, Jan. 26, the bear will be up-Island for story time at the Chilmark library at 10:30 am, and at the Aquinnah library at 2 pm the same day. On Tuesday, Jan. 29, Bruce will visit the Vineyard Haven library for story time at 10:30 am. Then on Wednesday, Jan. 30, Bruce will travel to the Oak Bluffs library at 10:30 am, and on Thursday, Jan. 31, he visits the West Tisbury library at 10:30 am. Bruce will finish his Island tour at the Edgartown library on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 10:30 am.