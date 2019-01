1 of 4

The Scottish Society will host its 32nd annual celebration of Burns Night, a supper that honors the life and poetry of laureate Robert Burns, the author of many Scots poems. The super is on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 5 pm at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs.

Enjoy music, dinner, a raffle, and an auction to benefit the society’s scholarship program. Wear your knits and tartans. For more information, email scottishsocietyofmv@gmail.com or call 774-454-0994.