Cape Cod 5 Hires Patrick Savage as customer service center director

Cape Cod 5 recently hired Patrick Savage as customer service center director. According to a press release, Savage brings with him over 20 years of experience in customer service management and financial services.

“It is with great excitement that we welcome Patrick to the Cape Cod 5 team,” said Dorothy A. Savarese, president and CEO of Cape Cod 5. “With his leadership, we look forward to continuing to enhance our service to consumer and business customers however they wish to connect with us — in person, online, or on the telephone.”

Prior to joining the bank, Savage served as senior operations manager for a national healthcare company. Earlier in his career, he held a number of customer service management and operations roles with increasing responsibility within the retail and financial services industries.