Chilmark: Help the Coast Guard

January seems to be moving faster than me, so yes, I missed mentioning M.L.K. Day. One of Martin Luther King’s legacies is his writings, and there are so many inspiring quotes; here are two of my favorites: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” And “we must use time creatively, in the knowledge that the time is always ripe to do right.”

I send my deepest condolences to my neighbor Sarah Glazer Khedouri on the death of her father Nathan Glazer, and to all her family members. You can learn about him through the New York Times obituary: bit.ly/GlazerObituary.

While studying with my teacher Francisco Kaiut in Boulder, Colo., I was introduced to Leslie Thorndike, who grew up in Manchester-by-the-Sea and whose favorite cookbook is the 1971 ”Martha’s Vineyard Cookbook” by Louise Tate King and Jean Stewart Wexler. Her mother was a chef and owner of Hunky Dory Custom Cooking, and instilled a passion for both cooking and cookbooks. Leslie kindly invited me over to enjoy a hot tub after our workshop, and showed me the dog-eared cookbook, as well as monotype prints of “Menemsha Hills” (1993) and “Squibnocket Beach” (1994) by artist Marjorie Mason, which were presents from their Vineyard honeymoon.

This week June Manning raised enough money to pay the USCG’s Comcast bills for the next two months so they can continue to have Internet and television. If you want to help, June says, you can make donations to the “USCG Menemsha Spouses Association” and mail your check to 20 Edy’s Island Way, Chilmark, MA 02535, or drop off any donations at the USCG Station. Feel free to contact June Manning for other questions at junemanning152@gmail.com.

There’s still time to see photographer Albert O. Fischer’s exhibit at the M.V. Playhouse through Feb. 1, but only during hours posted here: mvplayhouse.org/theater/hours-of-operation.

The Chilmark School PTO’s “Blues Blizzard” is happening Saturday, Feb. 9 from 7 to 11 pm at Chilmark Community Center, with Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish, live and silent auctions, desserts, beverages, and photo booth fun. Funds will support the Chilmark School Outing Program and PTO. It’s $20 at the door or through any Chilmark School family, $15 for seniors. Adults only. If you are interested in making a donation, please contact Beth Wike at bethwike@gmail.com.

The Chilmark Community Church’s Community Suppers are on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:30pm, all ages welcome. 9 Menemsha Crossroads, Chilmark. For further information call 508-645-3100. On Wednesdays you can head to the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury community supper at 5:30pm, through the end of April.

Pathways Arts at the Chilmark Tavern on Friday, Jan. 25, see short films focusing on successful initiatives to save our oceans. On Tuesday, Jan. 29, come share your writing for an evening of Open Readings. Every Saturday at 3 pm, join Alison Cameron Parry for a weekly All Ages Qi Gong; for more info write chionmv@gmail.com or call 508-397-1743; $15 suggested donation (livestream also available). Doors open at 6:30 pm and events begin at 7 pm, free for all evening programs.

The Yard continues its adult dance classes with Jesse Keller Jason at the West Tisbury library every Tuesday at 10:30 am through March 26, free.

Saturday, Jan. 26, is a busy day at the library, starting with the visit of Bruce the Bear from Ryan T. Higgins’ children’s books at 10:30 am. At 3 pm, join Island artist Nathan Luce at his reception of “Graven Images,” an exhibit of painted papier-mâché forms that are a collection of imaginary memorials for a broken lineage between Nathan and his father. At the same time, Jan. 26 at 3 pm, the Contemporary Poetry Book Club will meet. Join Chilmark School’s art teacher Mariah MacGregor for an “Intro to Watercolor Illustration” at 5 pm on Wednesday, Jan. 30. Whether you are interested in children’s book illustration, or illustrating poetry or cookbooks, get it started here with supplied art materials, “but please come with a text or excerpt you’d like to illustrate.” The Coffee Klatsch Knitting Group (bring your own supplies and projects) and a Chess Meet-Up continue on Thursdays from noon to 3 pm. Come enjoy free coffee — just be sure to bring your own mug — for a cozy, laid-back, and communal hangout up-Island. Afterschool crafts with Irene continue on Wednesdays at 3 pm. Stories with Rizwan continue Tuesday and Saturday at 10:30 am. Learn more at chilmarklibrary.org or 508-645-3360.

Have a great week.