‘Dirt: A One-Man Show’

Actor, comedian, speaker, and author John Morello will come to the Island on Thursday, Jan. 31, for a series of performances that address bullying, self-esteem, and the impact of choices. Morello’s one-man show will be performed throughout the day for grades 7 to 12, and there will be a public showing at the M.V. Film Center at 7:30 pm. Parents, families, and community members are encouraged to attend John’s free evening performance. Tickets are available in advance or at the door.

The show explores the challenges and decisions that young people face every day through the various characters played by Morella. He uses relatable fast food, mall, and music references throughout the performance, and addresses the core reasons for substance use. He encourages young people to take action in their lives.

The program is a collaboration between Connect to End Violence, a program of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, Martha’s Vineyard High School, and the Youth Task Force, and funded by the Massachusetts Office of Victim Assistance (MOVA) Drunk Driving Trust Fund and Connect/MVCS.

For more information, contact Jennifer Neary, Connect to End Violence Program director, at 774-549-9667, ext. 103.