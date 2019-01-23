Habitat Helpers kids program

Kendra Buresch, youth educator at Polly Hill Arboretum, will present a program for kids on habitats at the West Tisbury library. According to a press release, our Island is home to many interesting plants and animals, but their habitats are under threat. Come to the library for games and activities to discover why, and what you can do to help. Free and open to the public. Kids under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a mature caregiver.

This event will be offered on two dates for different age groups:

Monday, Feb. 4 at 3:30 pm – Grades K-3

Monday, Feb. 11 at 3:30 pm – Grades 4-8

This program is part of “Science Is Everywhere,” a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) event series at the West Tisbury library created for children, tweens, and teens. This series is made possible by a “Science Is Everywhere” LSTA grant (Library Services and Technology Act) administered by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners. These funds enable the West Tisbury library to provide opportunities for kids and families to participate in enjoyable and engaging programs, while creating positive experiences with topics in STEM.

For more information about this series and a complete list of “Science Is Everywhere” programs, please contact young adult librarian Laura Hearn at the West Tisbury library.