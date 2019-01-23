A special delivery celebrated

1 of 5

A ceremony held at the West Tisbury fire station on Tuesday honored the seven emergency responders who helped deliver baby Solstice in the back of Tri-Town ambulance Whiskey 90.

The child was the first to be delivered in an ambulance in Martha’s Vineyard history, according to Tri-Town deputy chief Matt Montanile. Solstice was also the first baby to be born in the New Year.

Emergency personnel had a chance to meet with the family and reminisce about the morning of the ambulance ride; some even got the chance to hold Solstice. Seniel Hannagan thanked everyone for their support and for a job well-done.

“According to the CDC, the percentage of out-of-hospital births was 1.36 percent in 2012. With that being said, it is no surprise that this is the first time an ambulance [crew] has delivered a baby in our Island’s history.”

The crew that helped deliver Solstice had 72 years of combined emergency medical experience, but it was still a first for each of them.

“Delivering neonates is one of the skills that EMTs of all levels are trained to do as part of the standard of care as per our scope of practice,” Montanile said. “EMTs are taught how to care for mom and baby during antepartum and postpartum events.”

Montanile noted how special it is that members from all branches of public safety had a chance to take part in “such an incredible experience.”

“Despite it being their first delivery, their skill, knowledge, and practice in obstetrics facilitated the birth of a healthy baby boy,” Montanile said. “It is my pleasure to honor members of the Tri-Town ambulance service, the West Tisbury police department, and the Dukes County sheriff’s department with their official blue stork pins.”

The pins depict a blue stork carrying a baby bundle, and are commonly awarded to emergency personnel who help facilitate the birth of a baby.

Those honored included Jason Blandini, Diane Demoe, Bruce Haynes, and Ben Retmier from Tri-Town ambulance; Julia Bossio and Nicole Gazaille-Graves from the Dukes County sheriff’s department, and Nikolaj Wojtkielo from the West Tisbury police department.

Montanile also congratulated the Hannagan family on their baby boy.