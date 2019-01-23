Standing up against hate

To the Editor:

On the evening of Dec. 22, 2018, the racial justice and human dignity committee of We Stand Together/Estamos Todos Juntos MV hosted the first of what we hope will become an annual event, which we have named “Community Solstice Vigil: Standing Together Against Hate and Violence.” Along with a few dozen community members, we gathered at Washington Park in Oak Bluffs after sundown, huddling together in the cold and the dark to shine a light for those targeted and affected by all forms of hate, violence, and bigotry, and to affirm our community values of respect and inclusion.

We are grateful to everyone who came or otherwise helped to make the first annual vigil possible and successful. We would like to extend a special thanks to Roberta Kirn for leading us in song, and to Enchanted Chocolates, who warmed our spirits and our bodies on a cold night with an unexpected and very much appreciated round of hot chocolate and chocolate-covered pretzels for all.

We hope to see even more of you for the second annual vigil at the end of 2019, standing with us against hate and violence, near and far.

Caroline and Daniel Mayhew, racial justice and human dignity committee

We Stand Together/Estamos Todos Juntos MV