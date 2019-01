Come have a laugh at the M.V. Film Center on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 4 pm, as the Island’s Peter H. Luce Play Readers perform a staged reading of “The Glass Mendacity,” a spoof on three of Tennessee Williams’ most famous plays. By combining “The Glass Menagerie,” “A Streetcar Named Desire,” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” while adding an element of silliness, this uproarious performance is a must-see. Admission is free.