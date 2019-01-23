Tisbury: Take a deep breath

Heard on Main Street: Your job won’t take care of you when you are sick. Your friends and parents will. Stay in touch.

I cannot say I like to hear that so many Islanders who got the flu shots have been really sick with the flu lately. I hope you stayed home until you recovered so the rest of us can avoid it.

“Tea with the Dames” is a documentary featuring Dames Eileen Atkins, Judi Dench, Joan Plowright, and Maggie Smith. These delightful actresses have been friends for over 50 years. Their discussion covers their careers and early experiences. Enjoy this chat at our Vineyard Haven Library at 2 pm on Sunday, Jan. 27.

Kim Hilliard plans to share her recent experiences in Thailand. You would never guess what she was doing. She has been teaching basic carpentry to girls while building compost toilets for hill tribe villages in a partnership between Friends of Thai Daughters and givelove.org. This is at our library at 7 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 29.

Next month and through March the Vineyard Haven library will hold a “Food for Fines” food drive. During this time you can pay your overdue fines with canned goods or healthy nonperishable food items. You need to give unopened, current items only, and to check expiration dates. The suggested donation is one item for each $2 waived in fines, and applies to late fees only, not to replacement charges for lost or damaged items. The food collected will go to the Island Food Pantry for those in need in our community. Let’s hope the Coast Guard and other federal workers will be getting paid by then.

On Saturday I ran into a lot of people doing their emergency shopping … in case we got 10 feet of snow. All I bought was a great big jar of peanut butter — for the 87-year-old who shares my home.

Did you look for the red moon last Sunday night? I did not stay up for the eclipse, but I do enjoy a bright full moon as long as it’s not shining in my bedroom window.

Bow Van Riper’s class on Vineyard history begins on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the new Martha’s Vineyard Museum. It runs from 6 to 7:30 pm for five weeks. A history professor for 21 years, he’s now research librarian at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum and editor of its quarterly magazine. He is the author, editor, or co-editor of 17 books, including the photographic history “Edgartown,” published in 2018. Go to acemv.com for more.

In case you have been looking for it, a new Feminist Book Group has formed at the West Tisbury library. They are reading “Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger,” by Rebecca Traister. The next meeting is Friday, Feb. 1, at 5:15 pm.

Celebrate Black History Month in February. Make a note to join the League of Women Voters on Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Oak Bluffs library from 10 am to 1 pm. Refreshments will be served. Other sponsors are the Martha’s Vineyard chapter of the NAACP and the Association for the Study of African American Life. Walter Collier of Oak Bluffs is the guest speaker, and will discuss his book “Why Racism Persists: An Uncomfortable Truth.”

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Caroline Davey on Sunday. Suzanne Kennedy parties on Tuesday. If I don’t wish you a happy birthday, it’s because you forgot to tell me.

Heard on Main Street: Take a deep breath. It calms the mind. And it is less painful than biting your tongue.