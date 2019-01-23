Vineyard Haven library hosts upcoming events

The Vineyard Haven library kicks off next week with a critically acclaimed documentary, “Tea with the Dames.” Dames Eileen Atkins, Judi Dench, Joan Plowright, and Maggie Smith let the cameras in on a friendship that goes back more than half a century. The four acting greats discuss their careers and reminisce about their humble beginnings in the theater. The film plays at 2 pm on Sunday, Jan. 27. Tea and a selection of sweet and savory refreshments will be served.

At the library on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 7 pm, Kim Hilliard will talk about her recent visit to Chiang Rai, Thailand, to teach basic carpentry skills to girls while building compost toilets for hill tribe villages in a partnership between Friends of Thai Daughters and givelove.org. Refreshments served.

Movie Night at the library offers a screening of “The Wife” on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 7 pm. A wife questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her husband, where he is slated to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. The film stars Christian Slater, Max Irons, and Glenn Close, who won a Golden Globe Award for her performance. The film is rated R.