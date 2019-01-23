Winter waste workshop

Experts from Island Grown Initiative and Morning Glory Farm will give a workshop on composting on Sunday, Jan. 27, at 3:30 pm at the West Tisbury library. Learn how to create your own worm farm, and enter a drawing to win a professional steel composting bucket. The event is organized by the Green Team at the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury, who will offer a three-part series of environmental programs at the library throughout the winter and spring. The event is free and open to the public.