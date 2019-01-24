Utility pole topples in Menemsha

A utility pole toppled over in Menemsha during Thursday’s heavy winds, possibly sparking a small fire from an arcing wire, according to a police officer and other witnesses at the scene.

Utility crews are were on the scene Thursday night, as the area around Menemsha Market was in darkness. According to Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, nearly 250 homes and businesses are without power in Chilmark. Another four addresses in Aquinnah are without electricity, according to the map.

There is yellow caution tape around the market, though it is unclear in the darkness the extent of the damage. The smell of burned plastic is in the air.

This is a developing story.