P.A. Club hosts Coasties, TSA personnel

1 of 6

The Vineyard’s Portuguese American Club put on a gratis all-you-can-eat fish fry dinner for U.S. Coast Guard and TSA personnel Thursday night and received a lot of eager eaters.

Employees of both the Coast Guard and TSA have been financially hamstrung by the ongoing government shutdown, the longest in history, and have received support from the Island community as a result. (On Friday, a deal was reached to reopen the government for three weeks with federal employees promised their back pay.)

Of the many Coasties in attendance at the fish fry, including command staff, none could speak with The Times.

Coast Guard headquarters has put the kibosh on “doing interviews regarding the shutdown,” Petty Officer Zachary Hupp, a Coast Guard spokesman, said.

No TSA personnel would talk with The Times either. They, too, are under a gag order but “so appreciate the outpouring of community spirit,” Martha’s Vineyard Airport assistant manager Geoff Freeman said.

“Personally there were a lot more people here that I thought were going to show up,” Meghan Smith, president of the USCG Spouses Association, said happily. It wasn’t just the stormy weather Smith though might deter attendance.

“I think it’s hard for some of them to accept the help,” she said. “You know there’s a big pride piece to it.“

Smith is married to Petty Officer Adam Smith, who she met in the third grade, and they have a baby girl named Ellie and another baby due in April. In the bustle of the P.A. Club bar, she read to The Times the mission of the newly-formed association she heads:

“To provide a friendly atmosphere which will promote the morale and well being of our service personnel and their families, to engage in charitable and social activities decided upon by the members, and to provide educational information in areas of concern for our Coast Guard families.”

She added that presently the association is focused on the morale and well being of Coast Guard families.

“The men and women at the station — this [shutdown] is obviously not ideal — but it’s business as usual.” She went on to say the Coasties there embrace the philosophy of “service before self.”

Technically, she stressed, the association has no association with the Menemsha crews.

“We’re not affiliated with the Coast Guard,” she said.

Nevertheless, donations to the association, which is a nonprofit, make their way to Menemsha Coasties, but that’s a choice being made by the association, not Coast Guard members. The association accepts checks, gift cards, gas cards food, and merchandise. They also have a PayPal account. Association donation drop boxes are located the Mansion House, Vineyard Tax Matters, Menemsha Texaco, Chicken Alley, and shortly, the VFW hall. Checks don’t necessarily need to be deposited in a donation box, Smith said. They can be mailed to the association at 20 Edy’s Island Way, Chilmark, 02535. Smith said donations will also be allocated to TSA personnel.

Smith extended thanks on behalf of the association to June Manning, longtime friend of Station Menemsha, for coming aboard as the association’s community liaison, to Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank for help in completing forms and paperwork needed for the association to open a bank account, to the “amazing” Island Food Pantry, and to the Holy Ghost Society who run the P.A. Club.

“Our hope is that once our families are back up on their feet that we’re going to give back to the community,” she said. “Part of our purpose was being charitable within the community. So our hope is to do fundraising and things like that and to give back to the people who’ve been helping us.”