West Tisbury and Oak Bluffs split Island hoops championship doubleheader

The West Tisbury girls basketball team held off Oak Bluffs in the opener of the Island middle school championship doubleheader, 32-25, at the high school on Friday night. The Oak Bluffs boys returned the favor in the nightcap by a 50-36 margin.

After storming back from a large deficit to lead at the half, the OB girls eventually succumbed to the bigger, stronger Hawks. Eighth-grader Juliet Morse led the Hawks with 12 points. Seventh-grader Elena Giordano topped the Blazers with 10.

The boys game was an up-and-down-the-court horse race from start to finish. The difference in the game was Oak Bluffs eighth grader Ryan Koster, whose speed and all-around skillful play gave the Blazers the edge on both offense and defense. Ryan led all scorers with 20 points. Cam Napior had 17 for West Tisbury.