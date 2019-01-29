SSA issues travel alert for Wednesday

The Steamship Authority has issued the following travel alert:

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30. Winds of between 20 mph and 30 mph are expected, with gusts predicted up to 55 mph. Service disruptions are possible.

For additional information please refer to www.weather.gov/box.

The Steamship Authority advises its customers to check the authority’s website for further updates.

To make or modify a reservation please call 508.477.8600, online at www.steamshipauthority.com, or visit one of the terminals.