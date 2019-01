Dean’s list

Rowan Vogel of Edgartown, at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell.

Madeline Scott of Vineyard Haven, at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell.

Andrea Guyther of Vineyard Haven, at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Kiana Casey of Edgartown, at the University of New Hampshire.

Justine Cassel of Vineyard Haven, high honors, at the University of New Hampshire.