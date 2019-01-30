Bridge results

No game was held Jan. 21 at the Edgartown Bridge Club, due to the holiday



At the Jan. 22, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, seven pairs competed in a special game. First place went to Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh, followed by Dave Donald and Colleen Morris in second, and Michel Riel and Bea Phear in third place.



Six pairs competed at the Jan. 24, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury. Finishing in first place were Dave Donald and Rich Colter, followed by Carol Whitmarsh and Barbara Besse in second.