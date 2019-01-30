Calling all Vineyard knitters and quilters

The Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton is currently hosting a show called “Welcome Blankets,” and is also accepting donations of Welcome Blankets until March. According to a press release, they can be knitted or quilted, and are to be about 40 inches square. They are given, with a note about your own family’s immigration story, to incoming immigrants.

Welcome Blanket is a participatory global initiative created by Los Angeles–based artist and designer Jayna Zweiman. Zweiman, co-founder of the Pussyhat Project, has organized this effort as a way to reimagine President Trump’s proposed border wall as a space for handcrafted blankets. The ongoing call to action asks participants to create 40-inch-square blankets, using a simple knitted, crocheted, or quilted pattern, or a pattern of one’s own, with the hope that the total yarn used in the project will equal the barrier’s roughly 2,000-mile span, requiring approximately 3,200 blankets.

Once made and collected, the blankets will be distributed through immigration organizations, refugee resettlement agencies, and other community-based groups.

Go to fullercraft.org/event/welcome-blanket and welcomeblanket.org for more information and instructions.