Coming up at the Chilmark library

The Chilmark library hosts another Chowder and Chat on Saturday, Feb. 2, at noon, this time with Michelle Vivian, access coordinator and instructor at MVTV. The “chats” are an informal lunchtime meet and greet with guests from different organizations in the community. Ask questions, have some chowder, learn about what’s going on locally, or just drop in and say hello.

On Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 3:30 pm, Plastic Free MV will present information on the plastic water and soda bottles ban that will be on the town warrant in West Tisbury, Chilmark, and Aquinnah. They will then answer any questions that the public might have about this bylaw so that people can be informed when they vote at town meeting in April.

Join author Eileen Maley for a talk about her memoir, “No Fixed Address,” at the Chilmark library on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 5 pm. In the book, Maley, who lives in West Tisbury, recounts the time she quit her job and booked passage on a ship to Australia. On board she met her future husband, Timothy, who also wanted to explore the exotic corners of the world, though they didn’t have a great deal of money. They planned to see all they could of the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and more, by moving overland and by ship, and by staying in the grungiest hotels they could find. They ended up together on Martha’s Vineyard, liked it here, they stayed, worked, bought an old house and fixed it up, and were welcomed into the arms of the Island community.

The events, sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library, are free and open to the public. For more information, call 508-645-3360 or visit chilmarklibrary.org.