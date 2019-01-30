Coming up at the Vineyard Haven library

Awardwinning master breadmaker Nina Levin will demonstrate how to make various sourdough starters, and provide advice, recipes, and samples during Sourdough Starter with Nina Levin on Sunday, Feb. 3, at 12:30 pm. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library, this event requires registration, so call the library or register online at vhlibrary.org.

A wife questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her husband, where he is slated to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. The library screens “The Wife,” starring Christian Slater, Max Irons, and Glenn Close, who won a Golden Globe Award for her performance, on Movie Night, Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 7 pm. The film is rated R.

Make some chocolate truffles to share with the people you love during Adult Crafts: Chocolate Truffles at 3 pm on Saturday, Feb. 9. This craft event is for adults and teens ages 12 and up. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library, the event doesn’t require registration, but attendance will be limited to first arrivals.

For more information, call the Vineyard Haven library at 508-696-4211, or visit vhlibrary.org.