Film screening and seed swap

On Saturday, Feb. 9, a seed swap will be held at the West Tisbury library, presented by the Martha’s Vineyard Community Seed Library. According to a press release, the day begins at 12:30 pm with a documentary about seed savers, seed activists, and the importance of saving heirloom seeds.

Following the screening from 2 to 4 pm, the seed swap begins. Home gardeners and farmers are welcome to bring any open-pollinated/heirloom seed packets or saved seed to swap and share, or to donate to the library’s seed cabinet. If you don’t have seeds to swap, you can check out seeds from the collection, learn how to do germination testing for seed viability, and help the library test the seeds in its growing collection.

All are welcome to attend one or both of these events. These events are free, open to the public, and co-sponsored by Island Grown Schools, the FARM Institute, Polly Hill Arboretum, and the West Tisbury library.