Seastone Papers hosts a workshop on Sunday, Feb. 3, from 1 to 3:30 pm. Sandy Bernat will teach participants small gel plate printing. Think cards and envelopes. You will use masks, stencils, and printing tools, and learn multicolor techniques. Workshop is $50, including materials. For more information, email sandy@seastonepapers.com. Seastone Papers is located at 53 Christiantown Rd., West Tisbury.