Meals on Wheels volunteers are needed to deliver meals to homebound seniors Monday through Friday. According to a press release, total commitment is about two hours, between 10 and noon, and mileage reimbursement is available. Volunteers will usually deliver one day weekly, and will deliver to a specific area on the Island. Meals are picked up at Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands M.V. office, located in the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. A CORI check is required. Year-round, seasonal, and substitute drivers are welcome.

For more information, please contact Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands Martha’s Vineyard office at 508-693-4393, ext. 192.